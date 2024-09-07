Surajpur murder: ‘21-yr-old killed by colleague over suspicion of affair with his wife’

Noida: A day after the body of a 21-year-old man was found with his throat slit on the service road of Greater Noida’s Surajpur locality, police said on Friday that he was allegedly killed by a colleague who suspected him of being in relation with his wife. During investigation, Umesh revealed that on Wednesday night he consumed alcohol with Santosh and took him to 130m road, where he slit his throat using a knife and left him bleeding on the spot. (Representational image)

On Thursday morning, police were informed on 112 from a passerby that a body had been found in the bushes along the 130m service road. Police found the man’s throat was slit using a sharp-edged weapon but there were no other injury marks. The body carried two tattooed names “Kalu and “Om” but nothing else to identify it.

“With the help of the tattoos, the deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar, aka Kalu, 21, a resident of Surajpur locality. He worked at a factory around two to three kilometres from the spot where the body was found,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur, on Friday.

“Investigation revealed that he was not going to work for the last three days. When his colleagues were interrogated, a suspect Umesh, 26, who goes by a single name, a resident of Dadri, was zeroed in. Four teams were formed to nab him. On Thursday night, when the police team was checking near 130m road, the suspect was spotted moving on a motorcycle. When police chased him, he fired at police and received gunshot injury to legs in retaliatory fire,” said Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Noida.

“During investigation, Umesh revealed that on Wednesday night he consumed alcohol with Santosh and took him to 130m road, where he slit his throat using a knife and left him bleeding on the spot,” the ACP said, adding: “It came to fore that Umesh was suspecting that Santosh was in illicit relationship with his wife. Over the suspicion, he made a plan to kill him,” the officer added.

Police recovered Santosh’s motorcycle, a country made pistol, two live and two empty cartridges from his possession. Police have booked a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Surajpur police station on Thursday, and are conducting further probe.