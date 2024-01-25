Teen girl shot and injured at home, kin try to mislead cops

A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured in her left shoulder allegedly by her minor brother at her house in Rajapur locality under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station area on Thursday morning, senior police officers said, adding that her family tried to mislead the police by stating that she was shot by two unidentified men on a scooter while on her way to school. he police said based on a complaint given by the girl’s father, they registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) at Kavinagar police station. (HT Archive)

Police said the incident took place around 8.30am and her family rushed the injured girl to a nearby hospital for treatment. It was the hospital that alerted the police about the shooting.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We did not receive any information about the incident from her family, even though the police station and the police post are just half a kilometre from their house and also the hospital. We were alerted by the hospital around 10.30am and our teams reached there. The girl as well as her father told us the she was shot near their house by two unidentified men on a scooter,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

The police launched an investigation and took statements of people from the locality and also scanned CCTV footage from the area.

“Locals told us that they did not witness any such incident or heard any gunshot. The CCTV footage showed that the girl was not at the location where they said she was at the time of the shooting. We started questioning her family members again and came across her brother, who appeared to be a minor. Then, it was revealed that he was in possession of an illegal weapon and he fired the weapon when the girl was trying to snatch it from him during an altercation. Her brother has been detained,” the ACP said, adding that the correct age of the injured girl and her brother is being ascertained.

The police said based on a complaint given by the girl’s father, they registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified men.

Srivastava said the girl’s brother is being questioned in detail about the sequence of events that led to the gun being fired.

The ACP said they will formally take the minor boy into custody and will also take suitable action against the family for giving false statements.