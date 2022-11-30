Home / Cities / Noida News / Teen sent to correction home for sodomising 10-year-old boy

Teen sent to correction home for sodomising 10-year-old boy

Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST

The 10-year-old's parents are daily wage labourers, police said. The incident took place on November 12 but the family lodged a complaint on Tuesday, police said



ByHT Correspondent

Noida A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 17-year-old boy from a neighbouring village in Greater Noida. Police officers said the suspect was produced before the child welfare committee on Wednesday and sent to the correction home.

The 10-year-old’s parents are daily wage labourers, police said. The incident took place on November 12 but the family lodged a complaint on Tuesday, police said.

“The parents were apprehensive earlier and took some time to lodge the complaint. They said that their son was playing outside the house when the suspect lured him to an empty room near the house and forced himself upon the boy,” said the station house officer.

The suspect has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

