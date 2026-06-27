Tenders finalised for Hindon elevated road extensions

The Ghaziabad Development Authority has finalised tender fro the construction of two new extensions of the 10.3km Hindon elevated road, officials said on Friday. Officials said that the project will take about 18 months to complete once the work starts. (HT Archive)

The signal-free, four-lane elevated road connects Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) to UP Gate with east Delhi.

Currently, the road has an exit at Kanawani near Indirapuram for vehicles coming from Raj Nagar Extension. But it has no ascent ramp (entry) for vehicles from Kanawani to get onto the elevated road toward UP Gate.

Similarly, on the opposite side at Vasundhara, it has an entry that takes vehicles from Vasundhara to RNE, but no exit that can facilitate vehicles coming from UP Gate to descend at Vasundhara.

“The tender for the two new extensions of the elevated road has been finalised, and it is likely that the work will begin shortly. The project will benefit thousands of commuters from Indirapuram, Vasundhara, and even from the city areas,” GDA secretary Vivek Mishra told HT.

Officials said that the project cost was estimated at ₹91 crore and will take about 18 months to complete once the work starts. As part of the proposed project, an ascent ramp is planned from the Kanawani side, while a descent ramp is planned on the other side at Vasundhara.

The authority has received an initial ₹31 crore from the state government to build the two new extensions.

In April last year, senior officials of the UP Avas Vikas Parishad inspected Ghaziabad and proposed constructing a new bridge at the Hindon barrage, besides the two new extensions for the elevated road.