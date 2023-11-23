Third notice to Supertech high-rise in Greater Noida over encroachment

The Greater Noida authority issued notice for the third time to Supertech Ecovillage-1 high-rise in Greater Noida West, over its alleged unauthorised construction at the boundary of the high-rise complex, and directed the builder to remove the encroachment at the earliest. Since the unauthorised gate has come up on the service road, visitors have to park on the road, which in turn eats into the space available for traffic. (HT Photo)

The third notice was issued on Monday (November 20), said authority officials. The builder allegedly build a gate at the society’s commercial complex, in violation of the approved layout plan, and such constructions are deemed illegal, according to the authority’s building by-laws. The builder was issued a notice in August following a complaint lodged by a resident and a second one was served in September.

Locals in the area have been accusing the authority of ”inaction” and not taking appropriate steps to remove the illegal construction other then merely issuing notices and warnings.

Manish Kumar, a resident of Techzone 4, and complainant in the case, said on Thursday, “I had lodged a complaint in August following which the authority’s mobile squad had conducted inspections of the place and identified the development as unauthorised and in violation of the layout plan. Ten days were granted to enter a response in the matter but nothing happened after that. Another notice was issued in September and now, a reminder has been sent for a third time.”

“Inspections were carried out and it was proved that the construction is unauthorised, yet no action has been taken. It is difficult to understand what is keeping the authority from acting. Had the violation been done by some common man, action would have been initiated by now,” Kumar said.

Since the unauthorised gate has come up on the service road, visitors have to park on the road, which in turn eats into the space available for traffic. “People who visit the complex park their vehicles on the service road, hampering traffic movement. This result is chaos for others during peak traffic hours,” said Rakhi Verma, a resident of the high-rise.

Kumar also registered a complaint on the integrated grievance redressal system (IGRS) portal on August 12 that the gate was constructed in the spot reserved for green belt. As per the building layout plan, the commercial complex was marked as a convenient shop and was supposed to be inside the society boundary with internal access for residents.

When contacted spokesperson of Supertech Ltd refused to comment on the issue.

“Since demolition activities are currently banned (owing to the worsening air quality), we are unable to act on the issue but as soon as the ban is lifted, we will commence the action,” said Sudhir Kumar, senior manager (planning), Greater Noida authority.