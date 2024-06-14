 Three arrested after video of them dancing shirtless on road goes viral - Hindustan Times
Three arrested after video of them dancing shirtless on road goes viral

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jun 15, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The men were traced with the help of the registration number of the SUV spotted in the one-minute video

Three men were arrested on Friday a a video of them dancing shirtless on a Noida road was widely shared on social media on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

During investigation, it came to fore that the video was recorded on Wednesday night in Sector 5 under the jurisdiction of Phase 1 police station. (HT Photo)
Police said the men were traced with the help of the registration number of the SUV spotted in the one-minute video. It showed a group of five to six men, three of them shirtless, dancing in the middle of the road amid three parked cars. They also played loud music and the hooters in their cars. Two of them were dancing on the car’s roof, while one spilled liquid from a bottle, which the police believed was alcohol.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The suspects have been identified as Sunil Taank, 42, a resident of Sector 113; Arun aka Chindi, 25, a resident of Sector 10; and Rohit Singh, 32, a resident of Sector 5. They all work as sanitation workers,” said Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, station house officer, Phase 1.

“During investigation, it came to fore that the video was recorded on Wednesday night in Sector 5 under the jurisdiction of Phase 1 police station,” he said.

“Taking cognizance of the viral video, a case under sections 147 (rioting) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Phase 1 police station on Thursday night and the suspects were traced on Friday with the help of the registration number of their SUV,” said Dubey, adding that the suspects revealed that they were celebrating the birthday of their friend.

“Sunil is the car owner and a member of a union, which is displayed on his car’s number plate. The SUV was seized and soon we will seize another car spotted in the video. Efforts are underway to arrest more persons who were seen dancing and creating nuisance on the road.”

News / Cities / Noida / Three arrested after video of them dancing shirtless on road goes viral
