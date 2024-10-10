Three arrested for robbing 7.8 lakh from cash collection agent in Greater Noida

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing a 30-year-old cash collection agent of ₹7.8 lakh after hitting his motorcycle with a car near P-3 roundabout in Greater Noida on Monday, said police. Late Wednesday night, when police teams were conducting routine checking in Greater Noida, a car was spotted moving suspiciously. When police tried to stop the vehicle, they fired at the police and, in the retaliatory fire, they sustained bullet injuries to the leg and were arrested. (HT Photo)

Police said the suspects were later arrested after a gunfight, and ₹7.8 lakh and illegal firearms were recovered from their possession.

Police said complainant Sanjay Singh, 30, a resident of Rabupura in Greater Noida, works as a cash collection agent at a company in Greater Noida.

“On Monday around 1.30pm, when Singh was going to deposit cash at a bank in Parichowk in Greater Noida, a car approached him from behind and hit his motorcycle near P-3 roundabout in Beta-2 locality,” said Ashok Kumar, additional commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Singh sustained minor injuries and informed his seniors in office. After a few minutes, the car approached him again, and the occupants in the car snatched his bag full of cash and his purse, carrying identity cards,” said Kumar.

Later, the incident was reported at Beta-2 police station, and a case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304(2) (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against unidentified suspects.

“Following the incident, multiple teams were formed and around 250 CCTV cameras were scanned to trace the suspects. Late Wednesday night, when police teams were conducting routine checking in Greater Noida, a car was spotted moving suspiciously,” said ADCP Kumar, adding that when police tried to stop the suspects, they fired at police and, in the retaliatory fire, they sustained bullet injuries to the leg.

The suspects have been identified as Ram Kishore, a resident of Beta-2, and Sachin Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr, said police, adding that a third suspect, Sumit, who goes by a single name and resides in Beta-2, was arrested on Thursday.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were planning to rob the agent for some time. After a recce and a plan, they stole a car from Beta-2 and committed the crime on Monday,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, adding that efforts are underway to nab three more suspects in the case.

Police recovered cash, a car used in the crime, two illegal firearms, and the identity cards of the cash collection agent from their possession. Further investigation is underway.