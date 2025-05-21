Three booked for gang rape of 14-yr-old in Ghaziabad; 1 arrested 

Ghaziabad: Three people have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in Kotwali area of Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday, adding one of the suspects has been arrested while others are at large. Ghaziabad deputy commissioner of police (city) Dhawal Jaiswal said that on Tuesday, the survivor’s parents denied the incident in their statements and police are now waiting for the survivor’s statements to be recorded before the magistrate on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The incident occurred on May 12 but the victim, a resident of Ghaziabad, could muster the courage to share it with her family three days later only after a friend counselled her, officers said.

Police said the victim’s father in the complaint said that on May 12, when his daughter was visiting a nearby grocery shop, one of the suspects who resides close to their home, took her along on the pretext of some work.

“The girl alleged that he forcefully took her to a hotel near the old bus station and called two of his friends, who are also known to the girl,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kotwali) Ritesh Tripathi.

“In the hotel, the suspects allegedly took turns to rape her. Later they left her there and fled the scene,” the ACP added.

An officer, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects allegedly also recorded their act and threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone.

“Due to fear, the girl kept mum. But after three days, when one of her friends counselled and later informed her family members,” the officer added.

“On the complaint of the survivor, a case under sections 70 (2) (gang rape), 115 (2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (2) (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 351 (3) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Kotwali police station. One of the suspects was arrested on Tuesday,” said ACP Tripathi, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad deputy commissioner of police (city) Dhawal Jaiswal said that on Tuesday, the survivor’s parents denied the incident in their statements.

“We are now waiting for the survivor’s statements to be recorded before the magistrate on Wednesday. One of the three accused is her distant relative and another is her friend. It also came to light that the families of the survivor and one of the accused had a dispute. We are investigating the case from all angles and waiting for medical reports,” the DCP added.