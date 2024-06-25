Three drown to death in MNC firm’s sewage treatment tank in Greater Noida

Three maintenance workers died by drowning after falling into the septic tank of a sewage treatment plant (STP) located on the campus of a multinational information technology company in Greater Noida on Monday evening, senior police officers said. On Monday evening, after light rain in Greater Noida, the sewer started overflowing and the three men went to turn on the submersible pump to address the overflowing issue, however, they accidentally fell into the septic tank and drowned, said a police officer. (HT Photo)

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the incident was reported to the police by the company, Coforge Digital IT Solutions, around 6.30pm on Monday.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“The local police response vehicle (PRV) received information from representatives of Coforge in Sector TechZone, Greater Noida, that three of their workers have fallen into the septic tank of the STP on the company premises. Acting on the information, local police immediately reached the spot, and with the help of the fire brigade, the three people were fished out of the tank and rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital in Greater Noida, where they were declared dead on arrival by doctors,” said Kumar.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit (24), a resident of village Hateva, in Dankaur, Greater Noida; Hari Govind (26), a resident Mangalpur, Kanpur; and Ankit Kumar (21), a resident of Barsana, Mathura, he added.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that all three persons worked in the maintenance department of Coforge, and they were on duty at the STP on Monday. The STP is located in the basement of the company where a 20 foot deep septic tank is located. On Monday evening, after light rain in Greater Noida, the sewer started overflowing and the three men went to turn on the submersible pump to address the overflowing issue. However, they accidentally fell into the septic tank and drowned,” said Anuj Kumar, station house officer of Ecotech-1 police station, adding that the three people had been working with Coforge for the last two years.

The police have contacted the family members of the deceased and are carrying out further investigation, said the ADCP.

“An FIR in the matter will be registered after a complaint from the family of the deceased is received. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the families after the autopsy,” said the officer.

A response from Coforge is awaited at the time of filing of this report.