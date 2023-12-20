close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Three friends arrested for raping 16-year-old girl from Ghaziabad’s Modinagar

Three friends arrested for raping 16-year-old girl from Ghaziabad’s Modinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Dec 21, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The girl’s family registered a first information report for rape at Modinagar police station on December 18

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for raping a 16-year-old girl several times over the past year in Ghaziabad, police officers aware of the matter said.

The suspects were identified as Modinagar resident Gaurav Kumar, 21, Sahibabad resident Akshay Kumar, 24, and Yamuna Vihar, Delhi resident, Vipin Bansal, 25. The girl is a resident of Modinagar. (Representational image)
The suspects were identified as Modinagar resident Gaurav Kumar, 21, Sahibabad resident Akshay Kumar, 24, and Yamuna Vihar, Delhi resident, Vipin Bansal, 25. The girl is a resident of Modinagar. (Representational image)

The girl’s family registered a first information report for rape at Modinagar police station on December 18. The suspects were booked under Indian Penal Code 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The suspects were identified as Modinagar resident Gaurav Kumar, 21, Sahibabad resident Akshay Kumar, 24, and Yamuna Vihar, Delhi resident, Vipin Bansal, 25. The girl is a resident of Modinagar.

According to the police, the girl met Gaurav a year ago, and he raped her several times. “According to the complaint by the girl’s family, she snapped ties with Gaurav on November 10. She then met Akshay, who was a friend of Gaurav. On December 15, Akshay called her to the Modinagar bus stand and took her to Vipin’s house in Delhi where he raped her. He then left for Modinagar, and the girl was forced to stay back by Vipin, who raped her,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar).

Vipin then put her in a cab for Modinagar the next day, said investigators.

“She reached Modinagar on the afternoon of December 16 and told her family about the ordeal. Her family approached the police on December 18. Based on their complaint, we registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Wednesday,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out