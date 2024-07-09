Three held for attempting to abduct teacher on her way to school in Greater Noida

Three people were arrested on Monday evening on charges of trying to abduct a 22-year-old woman teacher earlier in the day from the Badalpur area of Greater Noida, senior police officers said. Based on the complainant’s statements, Badalpur police registered a case under section 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita . (Representational image)

According to the police, the woman, identified as Neha (goes by single name), a resident of Sadat Nagar in Ghaziabad, teaches at a private school in Greater Noida. On Monday around 7am, Neha was heading to work in the school van when the three suspects came in an Eeco van, stopped the school van and allegedly abducted her.

“The white Eeco van had UP registration plates and three men forcibly pushed Neha into their van and fled the spot. As the incident happened in front of schoolchildren, the van driver and passersby, locals started following the vehicle,” said Amresh Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station.

The woman, meanwhile, continued to put up a fight inside the van. In the ensuing rush and chaos, the vehicle overturned near the Wave City exit, said police.

“Following the crash, the woman managed to flee from her abductors. The three suspects immediately righted their vehicle and fled the spot. The locals then informed the police about the incident and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries,” said the SHO.

The woman submitted a complaint at the Badalpur police station following which an FIR was registered against the suspects, and police teams were deployed to nab them, said SHO Kumar.

“On Monday evening, the three suspects were arrested by the police from Kacheda village in Badalpur area of Greater Noida. The suspects are identified as Ankesh Bhati (24) of Meerut, and Amit Jat (26) and Senki Nagar (23), of Hapur,” said the officer.

He said Bhati is a resident of the same colony as Neha and works as a driver.

“Inquiry has revealed that Bhati knew Neha and wanted to marry her, but she refused his advances. During interrogation, Bhati said he, along with two accomplices, attempted to abduct Neha so that he could forcibly marry her. He told us that he was aware of her movements and daily routine,” said a senior officer associated with the probe.

Based on the complainant’s statements, Badalpur police registered a case under section 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the suspects. Further investigation is underway, said police.