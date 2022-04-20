Three held for diesel theft in Greater Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing diesel from trucks in Greater Noida. According to the police, the suspects belong to a gang that steals diesel from large vehicles, especially trucks, that are parked on highways at night.
The suspects have been identified as Hadan, Nadeem, (both residents of Greater Noida) and Afzal, a native of Dhaulana in Hapur district, police said.
The suspects had attached a mid-sized truck with a tank having storage space of around 1,000 litres in which they would store the stolen fuel, said police.
“The accused were held near the Faleda cut on the Yamuna Expressway by personnel from Rabupura police station. The gang would target vehicles, especially transport trucks, parked along roads. The gang would steal fuel from the vehicles and in case the driver or helper woke up, they brandished firearms to intimidate them,” said Vivek Kumar Srivastav, in-charge of Rabupura police station.
The police also recovered illegal arms and equipment used in stealing diesel from the three suspects. The customised truck with a 1000-litre capacity tank has also been impounded by the police.
“The gang had been active over the past few years and was also booked five months ago in Mathura district for the same crime. They were recently released on bail. We are yet to ascertain the exact amount of diesel they have stolen so far from other vehicles. It is believed that the quantity would be close to 1,000 litres as they carried a tank of the same volume for their criminal activities,” said Srivastav.
Police added that after stealing the fuel, the suspects sold it at a throwaway price.
“The accused would sell the diesel to generator runners, factories and other firms in bulk. As prices of diesel have skyrocketed lately, its demand in the black market has increased,” added Srivastav.
An FIR has been lodged under Section 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Rabupura police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added.
Trans-Hindon areas report most Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad: Officials
A majority of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad are being reported from the trans-Hindon areas bordering Delhi. The official records indicate that of the 172 cases mapped by the health department till April 17, as many as 69 have surfaced from Indirapuram, 18 from Vaishali, five from Vasundhara and another 12 cases have emerged from localities such as Shastri Nagar and Mahendra Enclave. Raj Nagar Extension has also reported 15 cases.
40-foot-tall power pole comes crashing down at Parthala roundabout in Noida
A 40-foot-tall high-tension power transmission monopole fell on the road near the Parthala roundabout at Sector 123 in Noida on Tuesday afternoon. The Parthala roundabout witnesses heavy traffic during the peak hours as it connects Noida to Greater Noida West. Incidentally, the Noida authority is currently carrying out the construction of the Parthala flyover at the spot of the accident.
Delhi’s 3 MCDs in limbo till merger rules are laid out, say officials
The operations of Delhi's three civic bodies were unchanged on Tuesday, after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent and the Centre's notification of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 2022 (which paves the way for the unification of the three civic bodies municipal corporations), with senior functionaries clarifying that the Union home ministry will issue a separate notification that will set a date for the eventual merger.
Noida authority to introduce new residential plot scheme next month
The Noida authority is set to introduce a residential plot scheme next month for residents who plan to build individual bungalows or villas. The authority has readied 250 plots measuring 112 square metres (sqm) to 400sqm in Sector 151, adjacent to the Golf Course. It is also developing an 18-hole golf course along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Sector 151. The remaining 250 plots are located in already developed sectors.
Hindutva is in BJP’s blood: Devendra Fadnavis
PUNE The DNA of tribals from the Andamans, Dravidians from the south, Brahmins from West Bengal and all Indians is the same and they all have the same father, said former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Fadnavis was in the city for the launch of the Marathi translation of the book, “Bharatiya Janata Party: Past, Present and Future”.
