Three held for diesel theft in Greater Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing diesel from trucks in Greater Noida. According to the police, the suspects belong to a gang that steals diesel from large vehicles, especially trucks, that are parked on highways at night.

The suspects have been identified as Hadan, Nadeem, (both residents of Greater Noida) and Afzal, a native of Dhaulana in Hapur district, police said.

The suspects had attached a mid-sized truck with a tank having storage space of around 1,000 litres in which they would store the stolen fuel, said police.

“The accused were held near the Faleda cut on the Yamuna Expressway by personnel from Rabupura police station. The gang would target vehicles, especially transport trucks, parked along roads. The gang would steal fuel from the vehicles and in case the driver or helper woke up, they brandished firearms to intimidate them,” said Vivek Kumar Srivastav, in-charge of Rabupura police station.

The police also recovered illegal arms and equipment used in stealing diesel from the three suspects. The customised truck with a 1000-litre capacity tank has also been impounded by the police.

“The gang had been active over the past few years and was also booked five months ago in Mathura district for the same crime. They were recently released on bail. We are yet to ascertain the exact amount of diesel they have stolen so far from other vehicles. It is believed that the quantity would be close to 1,000 litres as they carried a tank of the same volume for their criminal activities,” said Srivastav.

Police added that after stealing the fuel, the suspects sold it at a throwaway price.

“The accused would sell the diesel to generator runners, factories and other firms in bulk. As prices of diesel have skyrocketed lately, its demand in the black market has increased,” added Srivastav.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Rabupura police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added.