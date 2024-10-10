Three held for murdering friend over monetary dispute in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida police on Thursday arrested three suspects on charges of murdering their colleague earlier this week, allegedly after they had a fallout over dividing the commission that they got from fraudulently getting loans sanctioned, senior police officer said, adding that a fourth suspect remains at large. The three suspects in police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, the suspects, along with the deceased, allegedly ran an illegal business of getting loans sanctioned for individuals using forged and bogus documents.

The detained suspects, originally from Delhi but currently residing in Greater Noida West’s Bisrakh, were identified as Himanshu (23), Omprakash alias Shivam alias Belu (24) and Sachin Tanwar alias Sandeep (25).

Officials said the murder weapon and some cash have been recovered from the arrested suspects.

“On October 7, locals informed police about an abandoned body spotted near the Haier factory roundabout under Dadri police station area. Police took custody of the body and four teams were formed to investigate the matter. Through surveillance and information from social media, the deceased was identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Bisrakh,” said the DCP.

The deceased’s wife then filed a complaint under section 103(1) (murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita the same day.

Later, CCTV footage and photographs from near the crime scene were scanned and four suspects in two vehicles, a WagonR and a Creta, with temporary licence plates were spotted, police said.

“One of the arrested suspects, Sachin and the fourth absconding suspect, Ramesh alias Rama, were spotted getting down from the vehicles. The other two, Himanshu and Omprakash, were identified later,” said the officer.

“On Thursday, Himanshu, Sachin and Omprakash were nabbed while they were going to Maycha village in Greater Noida. The murder weapon -- a spanner -- ₹20,000 cash and the two vehicles used by the suspects in the crime have been recovered,” said the DCP.

During investigation, the suspects and Kumar were involved in getting bank loans for individuals using forged Aadhaar cards, CIBIL scores and other documents.

“In return, they got a 10-20% commission from the clients. The suspects claimed that Kumar was refusing to share the commission amount with them. On October 6, Kumar asked the other four to come to ‘KBNows Green’ society in Bisrakh, allegedly to give them the money. Kumar arrived in his Creta while the others came in the WagonR,” said Khan.

“The suspects claimed that Kumar refused to give them money. Then, Ramesh hit him in the head with a spanner he got from the car and Kumar was killed,” said Khan.

The suspects then dumped the body near the Haier roundabout, split the ₹80,000 cash among themselves and fled the spot,” said the DCP.

Based on the statements given, police have now added charges under BNS sections 238 (disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 61(2) (related to criminal conspiracy). Further investigation is underway.