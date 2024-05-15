Three held for serving alcohol illegally at Korean themed restaurant in Greater Noida

Two women were among three people arrested for allegedly serving illicit alcohol at a Korean themed restaurant in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police officers said, adding that 40 bottles of a Korean alcoholic beverage, commonly called ”Soju”, were seized from the spot. The SUV and the driver who used to transport bottles of ‘Soji’, meant for sale only in Delhi, to Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

One of the women arrested is a Myanmar national, said police.

According to Subodh Kumar, district excise officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, officials received a tip-off on Tuesday evening that a restaurant in Alpha-1, Greater Noida, is serving alcohol illegally.

“A joint team of excise department and police reached the restaurant, named Hyundai, located on the ninth floor of SL Tower, Alpha-1 commercial market. There were two women at the restaurant who were serving a Korean alcoholic beverage named Jinro Chamishul, commonly known as “Soju” to customers. The employees were unable to show a bar licence that allows them to serve alcohol,” said Kumar.

He said the liquor being served at the restaurant was made for sale in Delhi only.

“The excise and police team seized 40 bottles of the illicit alcohol from the restaurant. Further, one of the women, the manager of the restaurant, told us that they procured the alcohol from Delhi and used a Toyota Innova to transport the bottles . The SUV was also impounded from the Alpha market area and the driver was taken into custody,” said the officer.

On Wednesday morning, the arrests of the three suspects were registered at the Beta-2 police station.

“The arrested suspects have been identified as Arun Kumar (driver), native of Hapur and resident of Dadri; Ili Hiya (manager) native of Kohima, Nagaland, and resident of Delta 2, Greater Noida, and Nemhuiwung (waitress), native of Myanmar and resident of Delta 2, Greater Noida. The three have been booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act,” said Kumar.

Senior officials said the Myanmar national’s visa and passport details are being verified.

Excise officials said the restaurant’s permanent bar licence expired on March 31.

“However, the restaurant owner, identified as Kim, a resident of Jaypee Greens Suncourt in Greater Noida, did not get the licence renewed and continued to serve alcohol illegally. The owner was not found on the premises or his residence, and police teams have been deployed to nab him,” said a senior officer, adding that the restaurant has been running since the past five years.