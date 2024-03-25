Three injured after dumper hits tempo in G Noida

Noida: Three people, including two women, sustained severe injuries after a speeding dumper hit a tempo from behind in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 locality on Saturday around 10.30pm, said police on Sunday. The collision was so intense that the tempo was completely damaged and the front part of the dumper as well. (Ht Photo)

Station house officer (Ecotech 3) Dharmendra Kumar Shukla, identified the injured as Sarita, Garima, and Gore Lal (by single names) – all residents of Greater Noida.

“On Saturday around 10.30 pm, when the three were heading towards Noida from the Greater Noida side, a speeding dumper hit a tempo from behind when the errant tempo driver was trying to overtake the dumper,” the officer said.

At the time of the incident, five people, including the driver, were boarding the tempo. Two of them escaped with minor bruises, while two women and a man suffered severe wounds.

The collision was so intense that the tempo was completely damaged and the front part of the dumper as well.

As police received information on emergency helpline number 112 from a passerby, a team of Ecotech police rushed to the site and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The unidentified driver of the dumper fled the scene after the incident, police said.

Traffic was also affected briefly as police tried to take the damaged vehicles off the road. No case has been registered as yet, and a further investigation is underway, it added.