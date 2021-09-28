Three men rob jewellery shop in Noida

Three armed men allegedly robbed a jewellery shop in Sarfabad village on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects held the shopkeeper and his staff at gunpoint and fled with some silver jewellery, said police. Police identified the owner of the shop, Balaji Jewellers in Sarfabad village, as Amit Kumar, 35.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49 police station, said that three suspects arrived at the shop on a motorcycle in the afternoon. “One person sat on the motorcycle while two of his accomplices entered the shop. They asked the shopkeeper to show them some jewellery. Kumar was showing them the jewellery when the suspects took out a gun and held him at gunpoint,” he said.

The SHO said that the suspects snatched four silver rings and swiftly fled on the motorcycle. Kumar informed the police and a team from Sector 49 police station reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said police have registered a case against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. “The suspects fled with only some silver jewellery. There was no CCTV camera in the shop. We scanned the CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and found three suspects fleeing on a motorcycle. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.