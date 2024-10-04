Three Muslims held for trying to enter Dasna temple under false names to act in Ramlila

The police on Thursday arrested three Muslims for allegedly using Hindu names to enter the Dasna Devi temple, presided over by controversial head priest Yati Narsinghanand, in order to perform Ramlila, senior police officers said. The FIR was filed by the police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 319(2) (cheating by impersonation) and 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship). (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials said the FIR in this connection was filed suo motu by the Ghaziabad police at Wave City police station on October 3.

The police identified the three men as Rahul, Nanak and Wazir Khan – all residents of Mathura district.

Police said the three men have been performing at different Ramlilas in the past and had arrived at the Dasna temple on October 2 to essay roles in the Ramlila held at the temple complex from October 3.

“During checks, the police on duty at the temple found that the three men were using Aadhaar cards with Hindu names though they are Muslims. They had arrived there to perform at the Ramlila. After inquiry, the men were arrested and booked for cheating by impersonation and defiling a place of worship. The group performing the Ramlila at the temple did not know that the men were Muslims. The three men performed at several Ramlilas and, over a period of time, started using Hindu names,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

The FIR was filed by the police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 319(2) (cheating by impersonation) and 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship).

“The three men had the intention of insulting Hindu religion, and that is why they were trying to enter the temple,” the FIR filed by the police said.

Narsinghanand said the entry of Muslims is not permitted at the Dasna Devi temple.

“The men were there to create some mischief and the police arrested them in a timely manner. The matter should be investigated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad police on Thursday also lodged another suo motu FIR naming Narsighanand as suspect for allegedly making derogatory remarks intended to hurt the feelings of people of a “specific community” at an event held on September 29 at Hindi Bhawan, Lohiya Nagar, in Ghaziabad.

The FIR came after members of Jamiat Ulama (Ghaziabad) met Masuri police and gave a memorandum on Thursday alleging that the head priest made certain statements meant to hurt the sentiments of Muslims and the video of the purported statement was widely shared on social media.

“The statements by Narisghanand were heard and seen by me (the police officer) in the video and it was made to hurt the feelings of a specific community. The video of his speech was widely shared on social media,” the FIR said.

The suo motu FIR was filed under BNS section 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) at Sihani Gate police station.

Narisghanand said he did not make any comment to hurt the feelings of anyone. “If need be, I will clarify before the court that my remarks were correct,” he said.

“The police suo motu filed an FIR in this connection at Sihani Gate police station, and further investigation is on,” deputy commissioner of police (city) Rajesh Kumar said.