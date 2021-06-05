Thunderstorm, light rains likely in Noida

Noida: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds up to 40 to 50 kilometre per hour (kmph) over the next 24 to 48 hours during the evenings in the Noida and Greater Noida area. The daytime temperatures, however, will likely remain warm.

According to weather analysts, the phenomenon of thunderstorm activity during pre-monsoon or summer season usually happens during this time of the year where the high mercury simmers the region during afternoon hours but by evening, it quickly cools the area down with light rain showers or cool breezes of easterly winds.

Weather experts said it’s the high daytime temperatures itself which cause light rains, leading to pleasant weather later in the day.

“The day temperature will remain high and may cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark, but during the evening, this will cool down quickly, possibly for the next two days. The reason is that the higher temperatures meet the moist, pre-monsoon winds, leading to formation of temporary convective clouds. There is a western disturbance too these days, and the cumulative effect leads to thunderstorm and light rain activity. This is a weather phenomenon that happens over smaller regions of around 200 square kms,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

A western disturbance is a moisture-laden wind that originates from the Mediterranean Sea, which is responsible for snow in the northern Indian states.

“Going by the radar images, there are convective clouds over the Noida and Greater Noida area, which could lead to light rains over this region, accompanied with strong winds during the evening hours,” Srivastava added.

Noida received an average rainfall of 1.5mm between Thursday night and Friday morning.

On Friday, Noida’s maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 38.8 °C and 23.7 °C, respectively, against 38.2 °C and 27.8 °C a day earlier. At the Safdarjung observatory, considered the average for the region, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 39.1 °C and 23.4 °C.