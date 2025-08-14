Traders meet violence: Ex- Congress leader among 100-150 booked for insulting woman

Days after a violence broke out during a traders’ meeting at a vegetable market, police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) at Link Road police station against one named person and 100 to 150 other unidentified people for allegedly making insulting remarks and threats against a woman and her husband, a government official. Yadav, who was leading the group of traders and delivered a speech, has regretted his remarks. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

Following a complaint by the woman, the FIR was registered naming Bijender Yadav, a trader at a vegetable market and also a former district president of the Congress, and the unidentified people. HT has a copy of the FIR.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway. The complainant has also submitted a video that (purportedly) shows the suspect (Yadav) issuing certain remarks. It is part of the investigation,” said assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad circle) Shweta Yadav.

To be sure, large-scale violence and firing ensued on August 11 at a vegetable market in an area that falls under Link Road police station, and two people had sustained gunshot injuries.

The violence took place during a meeting of a group of traders at the market, Yadav allegedly made certain remarks against the government officer and his wife (in his speech), the complainant, said officials.

Several purported videos of a speech, which allegedly triggered the violence and firing by another group, and also of the violence and firing, went viral on social media.

The woman, along with her complaint to the police, has also submitted a video clip that surfaced. HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

On August 11, police arrested eight suspects including prime suspect Harish Chaudhary, part of the second group that allegedly opened fire besides resorting to violence at the market.

Yadav, who was leading the group of traders and delivered a speech, has regretted his remarks. “I was in anger and pain about the harassment faced by traders at the hands of the officer (complainant’s husband). So, some unwanted words came out, and I feel extremely sorry for the remarks. I am also a family man and tender an apology about the remarks. I will fully cooperate with the police during the probe,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FIR has been registered under BNS sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 351(3) (threats that cause fear of death, grievous hurt, destruction of property by fire, or other serious offences).

.