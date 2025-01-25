Traffic cop hit, dragged on bonnet for a km in Ghaziabad; driver held

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Ghaziabad Police on Saturday for allegedly hitting a traffic constable and dragging him on the bonnet of his car for nearly a kilometre. The incident took place on Friday on Delhi-Meerut Road after the constable flagged down the car for checking, police said. The incident occurred as the suspect, Aditya Singh, a resident of Garima Garden in Sahibabad, was driving a Hyundai Santro car and that traffic sergeant Yogendra Kumar, 30, signalled to stop at the Nandgram crossing on Friday morning. (Representational image)

According to police, the suspect, Aditya Singh, a resident of Garima Garden in Sahibabad, was driving a Hyundai Santro car that traffic sergeant Yogendra Kumar, 30, signalled to stop at the Nandgram crossing on Friday morning. Instead of stopping, Singh sped up and hit Kumar, who fell onto the bonnet of the car, investigators added.

“The suspect revealed that he did not have any driving license or documents for the car and started to flee instead of stopping the car,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).

Instead of stopping the car, the driver sped up and hit me. As a result, I fell on the bonnet of his car. He did not stop and drove his car with me on his bonnet for about a kilometre even as the public tried to stop him. A biker (Monu, a Ghookhna resident) also tried to stop him, but he hit him with the car. Furthermore, he hit another car, and then I fell from the bonnet. In between, the driver sped up the car and fled,” Kumar said in his complaint.

Kumar sustained injuries to his legs and waist, officers aware of the incident said. Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Nandgram police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125(b) (rash and negligent acts, causing grievous hurt) and 281 (rash driving in a public way).

Police said they traced Singh using CCTV footage from the area and apprehended him near the Hindon metro station. The car was also seized.