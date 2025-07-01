Traffic curbs return on Mahamaya Flyover as repairs resume

Traffic restrictions have been reimposed on the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida after a two-month pause, as Noida authority resumed the replacement of aging expansion joints on the structure, officials said on Monday. (Representative picture) Heavy traffic jam on Kalindi Kunj road near Mahamaya flyover. (HT Archive)

The 450-metre-long flyover, a key connector between Noida and Delhi, especially for commuters from sectors 37, 44, 45, and Film City, offers access to Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar. It also links the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway to the national capital.

According to traffic police, while the main flyover remains open to vehicular movement, restrictions are currently in place on the loop connecting Sector 94 near Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station to Kalindi Kunj. Delhi-bound traffic was earlier diverted through this loop during VIP movement, when the project was temporarily halted in May.

“We have carried out minor repairs in the past, but this is the first time we are replacing all 36 expansion joints on the flyover,” said Satinder Giri, senior manager (civil), Noida authority. The repair work on the main carriageway will be executed at night between 10 pm and 5 am to minimise traffic disruption, while the loop work will continue during the day, he added.

Officials said the ongoing monsoon rains are unlikely to hamper the project since the replacement work involves mechanical and structural components rather than bitumen-based resurfacing.

Built in 2006, the Mahamaya Flyover has undergone several repairs, but this marks the first comprehensive replacement of expansion joints, which are crucial for absorbing structural stress due to heat, load, and vibration.