Traffic police begins action on ‘hit-list’ of repeat offenders

NOIDA: Having compiled a “hit-list” of repeat offender vehicles in January, the Noida traffic police started identifying the vehicles from Sunday in collaboration with the Integrated Security Traffic Management System (ISTMS), and seized 15 vehicles in two days, officials said on Monday. The hit-list prepared by the Noida traffic police is about those who have over unpaid 50 e-fines against them. (Sunl Ghosh/HT Photo)

Following the Uttar Pradesh transport department’s directions, the traffic police started identifying the vehicles that violated traffic rules more than three times. But the hit-list prepared by the Noida traffic police is about those who have over unpaid 50 e-fines against them.

“We have identified as many as 246 vehicles who violated traffic rules more than 50 times in Gautam Budh Nagar,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav.

“Now, these vehicles’ registration numbers are being updated on the ISTMS system. If any vehicle out of these crosses a junction or is visible on the camera, the ISTMS will pop-up an alert after which concerned traffic personnel deployed in the nearby spot will be informed,” said DCP Yadav, adding that the traffic police are seizing the vehicle on the spot without any excuse.

The ISTMS alerted about eight vehicles, including buses, cars, and motorcycles on Sunday after the list was uploaded, said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“These vehicles carried the traffic violation fine of ₹10,80,500,” the officer added.

“On Monday morning too, the system alerted about a two-wheeler having around 100 e-challans related to jumping traffic signals and riding without a helmet,” said the officer, adding that the two-wheeler had ₹1.1 lakh pending fine on it.

“As we came to know about the hit-list vehicle, nearby traffic police personnel were informed and the two-wheeler was seized,” the officer shared.

As many as 12,482 vehicles have violated the traffic rules 10 times in a row or more, and 1,042 violated traffic rules 30 times or more, say the Noida traffic police statistics.

A total of 95,229 e-fines were issued for speeding, 75,520 for red-light jumping, and 475 for drink driving in 2023. A total of 2,214,120 e-fines were issued against 1,887,731 vehicles last year in which traffic police identified 246 vehicles, according to the Noida traffic police.