Noida: 5-year-old dies after falling from balcony of eight floor of building

ByArun Singh
Jun 16, 2023 11:21 PM IST

A 5-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of the eight-floor of the Hyde Park building in Sector 78, Noida, around 5.45 am on Friday, police said.

The deceased boy lived on the eighth floor of Hyde Park in Sector 78 with his parents and a 7-year-old sister. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place while the boy’s family members were asleep at home. They said that he had ventured onto the balcony because the door leading to it was left open. While playing, he climbed onto the railing, which was approximately 4.5 feet high. The boy lost his balance and fell, sustaining multiple injuries, including a severe head injury, leading to his death, police added.

The deceased boy lived on the eighth floor of Hyde Park in Sector 78 with his parents and a 7-year-old sister. The boy’s father, Prabhat Kumar, works as a software engineer, according to the police.

“His parents were alerted to the incident by local residents and the building’s security guard. Upon rushing down to the ground floor to check, they were shocked to find their son lying in a pool of blood. They immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival,” officers associated with the case said adding that police was subsequently informed, and a case was registered at Sector 113 police station, under whose jurisdiction the high-rise building came.

Assistant commissioner of police zone-3, Noida, Somya Singh, said that no suspicious circumstances have been discovered thus far, and further investigations into the case are currently underway.

