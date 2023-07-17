Out for swim, two drowned in Yamuna River in Greater Noida

Two youths drowned in the Yamuna river while swimming near Rampur Khadar village in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said. They added that bodies of the victims have not yet been recovered, as the rising water level in the river has posed challenges for the SDRF team and the local police in locating them. The victims’ clothes and belongings were discovered at the location, the SHO added. (Representative Image)

Sanjay Kumar Singh, SHO, Dankaur, said that the deceased have been identified as Dheeraj Raghav, 21, and Sanjeet Raghav, 17, both residents of Makanpur village in Dankaur, Greater Noida.

“On the day of the incident, they left their homes around 9.30 am to swim in the Yamuna river near Rampur Khadar village, which was approximately 2 km away. It is suspected that they became trapped underwater and drowned while swimming,” the SHO said, adding that the local residents alerted the police, prompting the Dankaur police team to rush to the scene and notify the SDRF.

According to SHO Singh, youths’ family members used to prevent them from swimming in the Yamuna River. “They would often leave their homes without informing anyone in their family,” he said.

Meanwhile, flooding in Yamuna river has affected a village of 5,000 houses in Sector 150, Greater Noida, for the past five days. Makanpur is also among the affected villages due to the flooding, according to the local administration.