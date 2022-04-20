Trans-Hindon areas report most Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad: Officials
A majority of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad are being reported from the trans-Hindon areas bordering Delhi.
Health department officials said that it is a common pattern and was no different during the earlier waves of the ongoing pandemic. They said that the initial cases of each and every wave emerged from the trans-Hindon localities and later spread to other city areas.
The official records indicate that of the 172 cases mapped by the health department till April 17, as many as 69 have surfaced from Indirapuram, 18 from Vaishali, five from Vasundhara and another 12 cases have emerged from localities such as Shastri Nagar and Mahendra Enclave. Raj Nagar Extension has also reported 15 cases.
“In all the past Covid waves, the highest cases came from Indirapuram and the scene is no different at present. It is close to Delhi and also houses a population which travels to work in different National capital Region (NCR) cities. The initial cases of infection in schools were also reported from Indirapuram and Vaishali,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Ghaziabad district surveillance officer.
In the year 2020, Indirapuram recorded 3,287 cases out of the total 26,045 cases recorded by the district health department. The locality also recorded 3,535 cases (highest in the district) out of the total 29,225 cases in the year 2021.
The active caseload in the district stood at 135 on Wednesday with 15 fresh cases. The figures also indicate that six teachers and 38 students of 24 different schools/colleges have been infected. Six of these schools are in Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Vaishali residential sectors.
“The testing remained low as most patients are having very mild symptoms and are recovering in two to three days. Still, we are operating about 48 testing centres and also sending our mobile teams to test suspected cases and also their contacts,” Dr Gupta added.
The state government on April 16 asked officials to remain on “alert mode” in the wake of rising cases in the NCR districts, while it also enforced the mask mandate in public places, private and government offices, schools and courts on Tuesday.
Experts said that severity is low in the present cases. “The patients have mild or no symptoms and we are getting people tested if they suffer from viral fever or upper respiratory tract infection. However, it is vital that all Covid-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, are taken seriously by the residents,” said Dr Ashish Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Ghaziabad chapter.
