Transport department to relaunch pink autos in Noida

The transport department is relaunching pink autos -- autos driven exclusively by women -- in Noida, said a department official on Wednesday, adding that 380 such autos will hit the Noida roads within the next two months. The transport department has so far received 157 applications against 380 permits in Noida. After checking, the department has accepted 154 applications. Selected applicants have been given a month’s time to purchase a CNG auto and get it registered. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The transport department has already issued approval letters to 154 applicants with the requirement that they purchase their autos and get them registered within a month, said the official.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Only women are eligible to apply for pink auto permits. Applicants need to submit a copy of their Aadhaar card and driver’s licence along with the application form. Since there are few women drivers, permit holders often hand over these autos to their family members and relatives, said the official.

Currently, there 25 pink autos are operating in Noida, said officials.

According to PK Singh, regional transport officer, Ghaziabad, under the state’s “Mission Shakti” project, which aims to empower women, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to relaunch pink autos. “The scheme aims to empower women and make them self-dependent,” he said.

From 2021 to 2023, the transport department had sought applications to issue pink auto permits but they were unable to find suitable candidates.

“The transport department again invited applications from people from April 15-20, 2024. We have so far received 157 applications against 380 permits in Noida. After checking the applications carefully, we have accepted 154. We have also issued them approval letters and asked them to buy CNG autos in a month and get them registered,” the RTO said.

Initially, only women were allowed as passengers, but later the rule was relaxed to allow men to accompany women. Unlike NCR autos, these pink autos are permitted to operate within a 16km radius of designated centres in Noida and Ghaziabad.

In Noida, the pink autos will be available at City Centre, Botanical Garden, Model Town, GIP Mall, Sector 12, 15 Metro Station and Amity University. In Greater Noida they will be available at Jagat Farm, Knowledge Park, Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Dadri, and Kasna.