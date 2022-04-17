Two arrested for ₹26 lakh visa fraud in Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday arrested two suspects for defrauding a man on the pretext of getting him an international visa and duping him of ₹26.40 lakh.
The police recovered 15 passports, 15 fake visas, 10 fake stamps for forging visas, five mobile phones and other items that were used in the fraud.
According to the police, a complaint was registered on Friday by the victim Shiva, who is a travel agent. He said the two suspects took 15 passports and money and were not returning them back. The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar,(40), a resident of Mandawali in Delhi and Piyush Pandey,(42), a resident of Meerut.
“Shiva is a tour and travel agent who was in touch with 15 citizens of Nepal who wanted a visa to visit Portugal. Last month, he got in touch with the suspects on social media, where they promised to arrange the visas for ₹1.75 lakh each,” said assistant sub-inspector Kailash Nath, who is investigating the case at Sector 20 police station in Noida.
The victim gave ₹26.40 lakh to the suspects and 15 Nepali passports of his clients and asked them to arrange their visas for Portugal in March this year. The exchange happened in Noida, police said.
“When the accused did not return the passports nor gave back the money, Shiva registered a complaint at Sector 20 police station. The two suspects were arrested from Sector 18 underpass on Saturday morning,” said Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Sector 20 police station.
The two suspects have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) , 467 (forgery) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“ ₹40,000 cash has been recovered from the two suspects along with other items and investigation is currently underway to find out if they have duped other people in a similar manner,” Kumar added.
-
UP CM directs health officials in Noida, Ghaziabad to be on ‘alert mode’
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed health department officials to be on “alert mode” in the National Capital Region districts, where Covid-19 cases are on an upward spiral. Adityanath also directed officials to undertake genome-sequencing of all positive patients in both Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts. According to official records, UP has 507 active cases on Saturday and these include 218 in Gautam Budh Nagar and 90 in Ghaziabad alone.
-
Mayawati expels former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from BSP
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday expelled former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from the party. “Former minister Nakul Dubey, Lucknow, has been expelled from the party for engaging in indiscipline and anti-party activities,” BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati tweeted on Saturday evening. Nakul Dubey was among the BSP's star campaigners in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in which the party faced its worst defeat, winning just a solitary seat.
-
India repatriates 2 Pak prisoners after their jail term ends
India repatriated two Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentence, via the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. Sareer Begh, 50, and Muhammad Asif Khalid, 28, of Lahore were booked at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district. They were arrested while found roaming along the India-Pakistan border inside the Indian territory in Ferozepur district in 2016 and 2018, respectively. A team of Ferozepur police had brought both the Pakistani men to the border.
-
Man murdered in Kotkapura, unidentified persons booked
Faridkot : The district police have booked three unidentified persons for the murder of a 40-year-old man in Faridkot district's Kotkapura on Saturday. Neighbour Angrez was identified as Angrez Singh of Maur village in the district. Sub-inspector Gurjinderpal Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim's neighbour, Kulwinder Singh. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.
-
Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 32 IAS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 32 IAS officers, including two special chief secretary rank officers, with immediate effect. According to the orders, Vijay Kumar Janjua (1989 batch) has been posted as special chief secretary, jails, relieving Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari from the additional charge.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics