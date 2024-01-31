Two arrested for conspiring and killing Dadri man over personal enmity

Two people -- who allegedly planned the murder a 40-year-old man, who was shot dead on a busy road in Dadri earlier this month – have been arrested, the Greater Noida police said on Tuesday. The men in police custody on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

On January 11 morning, two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot dead Sukhpal Gautam near Narayana roundabout in Dadri, Greater Noida. Following a complaint from the deceased’s kin, a first information report (FIR) was registered against 10 people at the Dadri police station.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida, SM Khan, the two arrested suspects have been identified as Sajid Saifi (21), a resident of Ghaziabad and Ratan Singh (55), a resident of Sunpura village in Greater Noida.

An investigation revealed that Gautam’s brother-in-law Rohit, a resident of Sunpura village, had a rivalry with Ratan Singh’s family living in the same place, he said.

In 2019, Rohit and Ratan’s son Praveen were involved in a robbery in Phase-2, Noida where they were surrounded by a mob. While Rohit fled the scene, the mob killed Praveen, the officer added.

“In this regard, an FIR was also registered at the Phase-2 police station. Since then, Praveen’s brother Neeshu and his father Ratan believed that Rohit had got Praveen killed,” said the DCP.

Following the rivalry, Ratan had fatally attacked Rohit’s father Ramkishor in April 2020 over which an FIR was registered at the Ecotech-3 police station.

“The deceased Sukhpal, who was Ramkishor’s son-in-law, had been advocating for his case and got Ratan Singh arrested the same year. Since then, the two families had been negotiating regarding taking back the FIR. But Sukhpal wanted to carry on the case, even though Ratan Singh was ready to pay Ramkishor to take it back. Afraid that Sukhpal would continue his effort to get Ratan convicted in the court for the fatal attack, Ratan and his son Neeshu planned to kill him,” said the DCP.

He said Neeshu told his father about a criminal Shadab who was lodged in Dasna jail, and got him bailed out in December.

“Once out of jail on bail, Shadab also involved his accomplice Sajid Saifi in the case and asked him to carry out recce of their target Sukhpal. On January 11, Ratan Singh and Sajid informed Neeshu and Shadab about the whereabouts of Sukhpal following which Shadab and Neeshu went on a bike and shot him dead,” the officer added.

While the shooters, who killed Sukhpal, are yet to be arrested, the police arrested the other two suspects from Roopvas roundabout in Dadri on Tuesday.

“We also recovered two country-made pistols and the bike used in committing the crime. Teams have been deployed to arrest the other two suspects and further investigation is underway,” said the DCP, adding that Ratan and Sajid have been booked under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.