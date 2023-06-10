Home / Cities / Noida News / Two held for 10 lakh jewellery theft from house in Ghaziabad

Two held for 10 lakh jewellery theft from house in Ghaziabad

ByHT Correspndent
Jun 10, 2023 10:45 PM IST

The police said that the arrests were made based on a tip-off and after interrogating around 100 people

Two suspects were arrested by Ghaziabad police on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a house in Lohiya Nagar on May 25, and stealing jewellery worth 10 lakh. The suspects gained access by cutting the back door grills of the house, police said.

The two suspects in custody. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The two suspects in custody. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said that the arrests were made based on a tip-off and after interrogating around 100 people. The suspects have been identified as Rahul Tyagi and Pankaj Kumar, residents of Nandgram and Ambedkar Colony respectively.

The house owner has been identified as Sumit Varshney, who was present in the house along with his wife and mother-in-law during the incident. Vrashney and his family was fast asleep when the suspect entered the house, police said adding that the family realized of the theft after the suspects fled with the valuables.

In his complaint to the police, Varshney said that he suspected a daily labourer for the theft who had worked at his house on May 10 and had been making infrequent phone calls until the day of the incident.

“We questioned the labourer, but we couldn’t establish his involvement in the incident. Our teams analyzed CCTV footage and sought assistance from local informers. During the investigation, we interrogated around 100 suspects, and one of them provided leads about the two men. The informer mentioned that the two men had been living a lavish lifestyle lately and appeared to have a significant amount of money,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (City 2).

The 100 individuals police interrogated had previous theft cases against them, the ACP added.

“When we called in the two suspects for questioning, they confessed to the crime. We have also recovered approximately 80% of the stolen valuables from Varshney’s house. The CCTV footage revealed that the suspects had surveyed the house two days prior to the incident,” the ACP said.

The two suspects have been charged with theft and causing damage under the Indian Penal Code at Sihani Gate police station, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ghaziabad police burglary
ghaziabad police burglary
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out