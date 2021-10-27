Two arrested for stealing 5 lakh from senior citizen’s house in Greater Noida

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing ₹5 lakh from a 70-year-old retired air force officer’s house in Greater Noida. The duo entered the house posing as Unani medicine practitioners, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Chand, 26, and Arish, 25, natives of Rajasthan. The duo was presently staying at Masuri in Ghaziabad, the police said, adding that the incident took place on October 21.

According to the police, victim Jai Prakash’s son Yauvan Pal Sahrawat filed a complaint at Sector Beta 2 police station.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the police received information about movement of the two suspects near P-3 roundabout in Greater Noida. “A team from Sector Beta 2 police station reached the spot and stopped them for checking. The police found ₹4.5 lakh in cash, some medicines, and oil bottles, among other items, from their possession. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to roam in different societies and cheat people by pretending to be Unani medicine practitioners,” Pandey said.

Anil Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said that the suspects had found the victim walking with the help of a stick two weeks ago in Greater Noida. “They approached the victim and said that they knew a doctor who can cure his knee pain using Unani medicines,” he said.

The SHO said the suspects gave Prakash a visiting card and asked him to call for a doctor’s appointment. “When the victim called the number, the suspects themselves received the call and said they would visit his home on October 21. The duo visited the house and identified themselves as a doctor and an assistant. They applied some oil on Prakash’s knee and asked him to go to the washroom, saying his pain will be cured,” he said.

When the victim went to the washroom, the suspects ransacked the house and fled with ₹5 lakh, the police said.

“A case was registered against the suspects under Section 380 (burglary) and Section 420 (cheating) of IPC. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody,” the SHO said.