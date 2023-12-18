Two arrested for trying to run over Noida traffic cop by car

A car which jumped a traffic signal and stopped in the middle of the road during peak hours near Noida’s Sector 16 Metro station on Sunday evening hit a traffic sub-inspector (SI) in an attempt to run him over after he pulled it over, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. The SI received several injuries but was now out of danger, while the car’s two occupants, both inebriated at the time, were arrested, they added. The car’s two occupants were arrested on Monday and their car was seized. (Representational image)

“At 6pm on Sunday, a Hyundai i10 car with two occupants jumped the traffic signal near the Sector 16 Metro station and stopped in the middle of the road. When traffic SI Jay Prakash, who was nearby, approached the driver to park on the side of the road, the car accelerated aggressively and hit him,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Noida).

“The SI sustained several injuries, including on his knee and hands. As soon as we received information, a team from the Sector 20 police station arrived on the scene and admitted the injured SI to a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment,” said ACP Verma.

”On the SI’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspects, Rohit Vesoya, 40, and Gurkeerat Singh, 26, under sections 332 (voluntarily causing harm in order to deter a public worker from doing his duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. The two were arrested on Monday, and their car was seized,” he added.