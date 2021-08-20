Home / Cities / Noida News / Two days after killing two sons, man found dead
Two days after killing two sons, man found dead

A 38-year-old man, missing for two days after he allegedly killed his two minor sons, was found dead in a deserted house in Basai village on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:49 PM IST

A 38-year-old man, missing for two days after he allegedly killed his two minor sons, was found dead in a deserted house in Basai village on Friday.

Mahesh, a resident of Hoshiyarpur village, had allegedly gone for evening walk on Tuesday with sons seven-year-old Monu three-year-old Tinka. The next day, the boys’ bodies were found with their throats slit in Sector 34.

On Friday, Mahesh’s body was found hanging in the house. Police said they had recovered a note from the spot in which Mahesh purportedly confessed to the crime without specifying a reason.

Police said the body was sent for an autopsy that confirmed death by strangulation, and that his wife, Varsha, had identified the body too.

Earlier, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that Mahesh earlier worked in an embroidery workshop in the city, but lost his job last month.

“The police teams were searching for Mahesh when someone informed them of finding a body in a deserted house in neighbouring Basai village,” he said. “The identity has been confirmed.”

