close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Two dead in a hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida

Two dead in a hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Jan 20, 2024 06:54 AM IST

On Thursday around 6.15pm, they were walking back home, when a speeding car (Santro) hit them from behind and fled the spot without stopping

Two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality on Thursday evening, police said, adding that the car that ran them over was identified using the registration number plate that was found lying at the spot.

the car that ran them over was identified using the registration number plate that was found lying at the spot. (representational image)
the car that ran them over was identified using the registration number plate that was found lying at the spot. (representational image)

Assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, Rudra Kumar Singh said, “The deceased were identified as Zulfikar, 32, and Gaurav Singh, 28, residents of a village in Rabupura, Greater Noida. They worked at a private firm.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“On Thursday around 6.15pm, they were walking back home, when a speeding car (Santro) hit them from behind and fled the spot without stopping. Zulfikar sustained multiple injuries, including head injuries, and died on the spot, while locals rushed Singh to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment late Thursday night,” said Singh.

He said the errant car driver fled, leaving the bleeding men behind. When police received information on the emergency helpline number and reached the accident spot, the registration number plate of the vehicle was found and a case under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver at Rabupura police station and efforts are underway to nab the accused.”

According to Noida traffic police data, 2,154 people were killed and 3,700 injured in 4,998 road accidents in the past five years in Gautam Budh Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On