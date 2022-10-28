Two groups spar over minor accident in Greater Noida

Two groups exchanged blows on Thursday evening after a man scraped a motorcycle with his car in Accheja Bujurg village under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station. According to police, Lala, a resident of Rampur village, was taking out his car to collect the body of his deceased nephew from a private hospital in Noida.

“While moving his car, Lala hit a motorcycle parked nearby, prompting some people gathered there to get into an argument with him. Passers-by were able to calm the situation and Lala was about to leave when a man, identified as Amit Kumar Sharma from the same village, arrived on his motorcycle and got involved in the fight,” Radha Raman Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said.

The fight soon escalated with more people joining in following which the police were called. “There were unconfirmed reports of looting and firing which were found to be untrue after investigation. All those involved in the fight sustained superficial injuries and their medical tests were conducted. We are investigating the case further,” Vishal Pandey, assistant deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), said.

Cops have arrested Lala and Accheja village pradhan Aasif in the case. An FIR was registered, based on a complaint filed by Amit Kumar Sharma, under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 232 (counterfeiting Indian coin), 504 (intentionally insulting and provoking someone to break peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dankaur police station. The incident was reported just days after a man was bludgeoned to death in Ghaziabad over a parking dispute.