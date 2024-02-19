Two including a woman died in a hit-and-run near Parthala Bridge

In a hit-and-run case, two people including a woman were killed after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near Parthala Bridge early Saturday, police said on Sunday. A primary probe found that the two motorcycle-riding victims were carrying helmets but not wearing them when they were hit near Parthala Bridge. (Representative image)

According to the police, the accused vehicle driver fled the spot, leaving the victims bleeding on the road. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Phase-3 police station.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Sisodia, 32, a resident of Vasundhara Enclave in Delhi, and Dharya Laxmi Joshi, 25, who hailed from Bareilly and was a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida, said station house officer (Phase-3) Vijay Kumar, adding: “They worked at a private company in Sector 60, Noida.”

The officer explained that at around 4am Sisodia, after completing his night shift, was going to drop off Joshi at her rented flat in Gaur city on his motorcycle. And an unidentified speeding vehicle hit their bike as they came down from the Parthala bridge.

Police were alerted on emergency helpline number 112 by some passerby who spotted the two bleeding on the road. “They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead,” SHO Kumar said.

A primary probe found that the two were carrying helmets but not wearing them.

“The collision was so intense that Sisodia’s bike was completely damaged,” Kumar said, adding that it remains to be ascertained what type of vehicle knocked them down, as no eyewitness has been found yet.

Police said there are no CCTV cameras installed near the spot, hence they are scanning CCTV footage on their way to identify the accused vehicle driver.

A case will be registered after their family members approach the police station, said the police, adding that further investigation is on.

According to the Noida traffic police data, in 2023, 1176 accident cases were reported in which 470 people died and 858 were injured. In the same corresponding year, in 2022, 437 people died in 1122 accidents while 856 sustained injuries.