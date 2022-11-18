Two minor boys assault cop in Greater Noida

Noida: A police personnel on duty was allegedly assaulted by two minors in the Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Thursday evening, police said. The two minors were issued a fine and let go after an apology letter from their parents, police added.

“Two minors had parked their bike in the middle of the road, which was causing traffic congestion in the market area. The two were asked by several people to move their bike but they did not care to listen. During the same time a police van was crossing the area,” a senior officer at Dankaur police station said.

When the police personnel inside the van found that the jam was due to the wrongly parked bike, he asked the minors to address the issue. However, the two did not listen and got involved in a heated argument.

“The heated argument turned violent and the minors assaulted the police personnel. They were brought to the police station and their parents were also asked to present themselves,” the officer said.

Police registered a non-cognisable report against the two suspects and they were detained. They were also issued a fine under Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

“The family members of the two minors have also given an apology letter. They were released at night,” the officer added.