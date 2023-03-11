Two out of five passengers critically injured after car hits divider on DND in Noida

Five people were injured on Friday night when an Ertiga car carrying them lost control and collided with a divider on the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway under the jurisdiction of Phase-1 police station. According to officers, the passengers were travelling from Delhi to Noida when the driver abruptly lost control of the vehicle. The Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway is under the jurisdiction of Phase-1 police station. Traffic on the DND highway was temporarily halted due to the collision, (HT Archive)

Police officers have identified the two injured as Manoj Kumar, who is from Aligarh, and Saurabh, who goes by a single name, a resident of Sector 45, Noida. Saurabh was travelling with three other relatives at the time of the incident and Manoj was driving the car.

“Saurabh (40) was returning home to Sector 45 from Dwarka in Delhi after celebrating Holi with relatives. He was accompanied by three other relatives, and his driver, Manoj, was driving the car (32). Around 11pm on Friday, as the car entered Noida on the DND highway, the driver appears to have lost control and collided with a divider. Saurabh was injured along with the driver because he was sitting in the front seat,” said Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, in charge of Phase-1 police station.

He added that the other three passengers received minor injuries, while Saurabh and Manoj were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital with the assistance of local police and passersby.

“Passersby informed Dial112 about the accident after which a police team reached the location and took the injured to the hospital. According to preliminary investigations, the vehicle was traveling between 80 and 90kmph at the time of the incident. It appears that the driver dozed off while driving, which caused the accident,” said the officer, adding that the victims suffered head injuries but are no longer in danger, according to doctors.

The other three passengers in the vehicle, according to police, were not identified and drove home after the accident.

Meanwhile, traffic on the DND highway was temporarily halted due to the collision.

Dubey said, “After removing the damaged car from the road with the assistance of a vehicle-lifting crane, we normalised traffic on the highway.”