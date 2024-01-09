Two policemen killed as SUV crashes into divider near Vasundhara

Two police personnel, deployed as security with a private developer, died late Sunday night after the Toyota SUV they were travelling in crashed into the road divider below the flyover section of the Hindon elevated road and landed on cars parked nearby in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara, police said on Monday. Ghaziabad , India - January 08 2024: Two police security personnel were killed as an Innova car crashed into road divider near Vasundhara on late Sunday night in Ghaziabad , India on Monday, January 08 2024. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The police identified the two deceased men as head constables Jai Om Sharma, 34, from the Delhi Police, and Jaivir Singh Raghav, 32, from the Ghaziabad police.

Senior officers said they were deployed as the security of builder Nikhil Chaudhary, resident of Sahibabad following his father’s murder a couple of years ago.

“A security cover was provided to Chaudhary after his father was murdered a couple of years ago. We received information of the car crash late Sunday night and were told that four people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The two policemen were severely injured and died while being rushed to the hospital. Manoj Sharma, the driver of the Innova involved in the accident, was taken into custody while Chaudhary left the spot,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans Hindon).

Ghanshyam Singh, father of deceased Raghav, said the accident appeared suspicious as only the two policemen, who were seated in the rear of the car, got killed.

“The incident appears suspicious and we are in touch with the Ghaziabad police. We suspect that policemen were murdered and the incident made to look like an accident. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” Singh said.

The DCP said the families of the two policemen have not submitted any complaint so far.

“The forensic and technical inspection of the SUV involved in the accident will be taken up and apprehensions raised by the families will be addressed. We are waiting for the autopsy reports to learn more. The families said once the autopsy reports arrive, they will submit written complaints,” Patil said.