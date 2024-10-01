Two pose as cops at Noida pub and refuse to pay bill; arrested

The Noida police booked two people for allegedly posing as policemen and misbehaving with the employees of a club in Sector 38A, which they visited on Sunday night to have drinks and dinner and then allegedly refused to pay the bill, police said on Tuesday. On Sunday evening, two people visited “Illuzion Club” at Gardens Galleria mall and ordered drinks and food. When they were presented a bill of ₹ 10,367, they refused to pay, saying they were policemen. (Representational image)

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner police, Noida, the incident happened on Sunday night at a pub at Gardens Galleria mall.

“On Sunday evening, two people visited “Illuzion Club” at Gardens Galleria mall and ordered drinks and food. When they were presented a bill of ₹10,367, they refused to pay, saying they were policemen. The two also misbehaved with one of the staffers, following which the manager dialled the police emergency helpline number 112,” said the ADCP.

A police team reached the spot and took the two people into custody and a written complaint was submitted by the club’s manager against them, following which an FIR was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

“The two suspects were arrested on Sunday and identified as Sachin Yadav from Faridabad, Haryana, and Nitin Sharma of Delhi’s Meethapur,” a senior officer said on Tuesday.