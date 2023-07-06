Two robbers held after gunfight in Greater Noida

The police arrested two suspects accused of robbery after a brief gunfight in Phase-2 area of Noida on Wednesday, police said. The suspects have been accused of allegedly robbing cash worth ₹4.12 lakh from the operator of a government bank’s customer care office earlier in May, they added. It was found that Gurjar, one of the robber, currently lives in Delhi and had 13 cases against his name while Jatav had 19 on him were registered across NCR. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Manish Gurjar, a resident of Ghaziabad and Vimal Jatav, a resident of Meerut.

“A routine checking was being carried out near NSEZ when two men on a motorcycle were asked to stop. However instead of stopping, they fled with the bike after firing at the police party. A team chased them and during retaliation both the criminal were injured in the leg and were held” Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police central Noida said.

It was found that Gurjar currently lives in Delhi and had 13 cases against his name while Jatav had 19 on him were registered across NCR.

“During investigation the two revealed that they were involved in the armed robbery under Badalpur police station of a government bank’s customer care office operator. They had robbed around ₹92,000 from him and we have managed to recover ₹71500 from their possession. Apart from this we have recovered a 9 mm pistol which is a sophisticated weapon along with 2 country made pistols. We are trying to find their links with other gangs as well,” Yadav said.

The DCP further stated that amount of cash loot in the statement made by the victim of the Badalpur incident are being cross-checked.

“There are some discrepancies in the statement of the victim regarding the amount of cash robbed from him. These facts are being checked,” said the DCP.

He added that the injured suspects are undergoing treatment at a government hospital and have been booked under charges of robbery of the Indian penal code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON