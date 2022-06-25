Two stabbed over social media post in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A minor altercation on social media led to a stabbing incident in Ghaziabad’s Jassipura on Saturday, where two boys sustained severe injuries inflicted by a group of 10 to 15 armed suspects and were referred to a higher centre for critical care.
Police said that the victims and the group of suspects exchanged some messages on Instagram that led to an altercation and culminated in the stabbing incident.
The two victims were identified as Mohammad Rakib (17), and his friend Mohammad Rehan (18). Both sustained deep and multiple stabbing injuries over their bodies and were rushed to MMG District Hospital for treatment, but later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi.
Mohammad Ummed, uncle of Rakib, said that the suspects had an altercation with his nephew over an Instagram post.
“The suspects called the boys to Jassipura crossing near GT Road. When they reached there around 2pm, around 10-15 suspects, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons, assaulted the victims,” Ummed said.
Police said that both the victims are residents of Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad. Police added that they are trying to trace the suspects.
Sources familiar with the development said that the suspects had initially called the two victims to Ghanta Ghar near the Ramlila Ground, but they refused. Later, they called them for talks at Jassipura, where the incident took place.
“The boys suffered multiple and deep wounds and they were attacked from behind. They were rushed to MMG District Hospital and were later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Both are in a critical condition. The attack was brutal and it was intended to kill the two. We will lodge a police complaint once we leave the hospital,” Ummed added.
“The two boys suffered injuries during the incident and they were referred to a hospital in Delhi. Our teams are trying to trace the group of suspects who attacked them. The suspects will be nabbed at the earliest,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).
Coming soon at east U.P. railway stations: Kulhad chai!
Forty railway stations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Pt Deendayal Upadhyay junction and Varanasi stations would soon serve tea in kulhads or earthen cups. The Khadi Village Industries Commission would coordinate with potters to ensure supply of earthen cups to the railways. “As part of the plan, senior railway officials at Mughalsarai contacted KVIC, Varanasi officials for ensuring supply of earthen cups from potters,” a KVIC official said.
Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited
Lucknow: As the state government has set a deadline for completion of all projects in Ayodhya, the local administration in the temple town regularly reviews progress of ongoing work. District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried out inspection of renovation work of Surya Kund. The historic kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya. He also inspected the under-construction railway over bridge in Darshan Nagar.
Advance power bills: Punjab power minister promises to resolve issue soon
A day after industrialists staged a protest against the recovery of advance consumption deposit (advance bills of 45 days) by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu took up the issue with power minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday. Sidhu stated that a delegation of industrialists had apprised him of the issue, following which he took up the matter with the minister.
U.P. students shine in CLAT, LU girl bags AIR 1 rank
Uttar Pradesh students performed brilliantly in the common law admission test. Samriddhi Mishra, 24, from Lucknow University has secured All India Rank ( 1) in the postgraduate examination, while two Kanpur boys, Shivaansh Chaudhary ( 3) and Akshat Agarwal ( 5) excelled in CLAT at the undergraduate level. CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities of the country were declared late Friday night.
Six injured after fire breaks out at grocery shop in Ghaziabad
At least six people were injured after a fire broke out at a grocery shop in Khoda on Saturday morning, said police. Police said that illegal refilling of cylinders caused the fire, adding that several liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and gas filling pipes were recovered from the spot. The grocery shop is owned by one Ashok Prajapati — who lives on the first floor of the building with his family.
