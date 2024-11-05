Unapproved construction after October 18 will be illegal in new Noida region: authority

The Noida authority on Monday said that all kinds of construction in the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad investment region (DNGIR) — also known as New Noida — will be termed illegal if it has been carried out after October 18, 2024, as the state government has notified more than 21,101 hectares in the area for planned development. Noida authority CEO Lokesh M. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority has begun a ground and aerial survey in this region to protect the land from unplanned development, officials added.

“If the construction will be done on notified land after October 18, 2024, then it will be termed as unapproved and illegal. We will take stern action against illegal construction. The authority will buy satellite images of this region to determine if the illegal construction is taking place or not for appropriate action,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Lokesh M on Monday met staff at the Sector 6 main administrative building and prepared a roadmap for development, to protect notified land, and prohibit unapproved construction on land in 80 villages of the Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government on August 29, 2017 had notified this DNGIR for planned development projects as Noida has no land left to be allotted for industries. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on October 18 approved the master plan-2041 for the DNGIR paving way for the land acquisition and planning the urbanisation, said officials.

Lokesh M said that New Noida will be urbanised in four phases: In phase 1 the authority will develop 3,165 hectares of agricultural land by 2027. In the next three phases it will develop 3,798 hectares by 2032, 5,908 hectares by 2037, and 8,230 hectares by 2041.

The authority will directly buy agricultural land from farmers and build a temporary office along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to urbanise the region.

“We have also decided to seek additional staff to execute the developmental activities of this region. The officials from the land and civil department will also be deployed to carry out the job related to this project,” said Lokesh M.

The Noida authority has also decided to define the village residential area (abadi) of each village before the land acquisition process will be started with an aim to develop New Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr villages. The move is aimed at making sure that there remains “no scope for any error” that causes distress to farmers and poses hurdles in the way of development, said officials.

The authority has decided to earmark boundary walls and peripheral roads around each of the 80 villages whose land is set to be acquired for the development of DNGIR. Officials said that this follows the authority’s experience in Noida where thousands of farmers’ issues related to their “old abadi” — original residential area that existed before the planned development began — remain unresolved.