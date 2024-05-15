Unaware he killed live-in partner, Noida man sleeps with corpse; arrested

A 36-year-old man allegedly strangulated to death his 50-year-old live-in partner at their home in Noida’s Sector 39 locality late Tuesday night, allegedly following an argument over him consuming alcohol, police said on Wednesday, adding that unaware that she had died, he slept beside the corpse till morning, only to wake up and realise what had happened. umar called the police and told them what had transpired. He also told police that he only intended to shut her up and never to kill her. He has been booked for culpable homicide, police said. (Representational image)

Police said prima facie, it appears that the man, Gautam Kumar, 36, unintentionally strangulated the woman, Vinita (goes by a single name), and a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

Police said after informing the deceased’s son-in-law, Kumar himself dialled the emergency helpline number 112 and told police what had transpired. He has been arrested, they said.

“After the death of her husband, Vinita resided at a shanty in Sector 42 with Kumar, who hails from Farakka in West Bengal. He works as a daily wager,” said Praveen Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

“On Tuesday late night, when Kumar was about to drink alcohol at home, Vinita stopped him and the two started fighting over this,” said Singh.

“Kumar allegedly became angry and during the heated arguments, he grabbed her by the neck and pressed hard to allegedly make her quiet down,” said Singh.

“ After she went still, Kumar consumed alcohol and slept beside her body, allegedly thinking that she was sleeping as well. Around 4am, he woke up and tried to wake her up as well. When she did not respond despite multiple attempts, he called her son-in-law,” the ACP said.

“When Vinita’s son-in-law reached the spot and found her dead, Kumar called the police and told them what had transpired. He also told police that he only intended to shut her up and never to kill her,” said Singh, adding that as it was an unintentional act, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC has been registered, and Kumar was arrested.

“Vinita’s body was sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited.” said Singh.