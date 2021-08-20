Underpass at Noida sector 44 to be opened by year-end

The Noida Authority on Friday said that the underpass between Sector 44/96 and 126/127 on the Noida Expressway is nearly 60% complete and will likely open by the end of this year.

“The authority had decided to construct this underpass keeping in view the increasing vehicular pressure in this area. It will benefit residents along the Expressway and also those, who have their offices in sectors 96, 97, 98, 99, 94, 125, 126, 127 and 128 etc,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief general manager of Noida Authority who inspected the work on Friday .

Tyagi directed the staff to make sure that the normal traffic in the area is not disrupted during construction.

The underpass is expected to provide smooth commute in the area that has several multinational corpoartions, educational institutions and residential areas. The Noida Authority plans to shift their main administrative to Sector 96 next year and this is expected to increase traffic volume in the area..

Work on the four-lane project started on March 17, 2020. It will be 715 meters long and is being built at a cost of ₹99.34 crore.

“Currently many newly built office buildings and housing towers in the area are yet to be occupied. Once that happens, we expect the traffic to increase. Without the underpass, there could be heavy congestion as more vehicles will attempt to cross from one side of the Noida Expressway to the other,” said Tyagi.

Residents said that the underpass was the need of the hour in this region, where population will increase once occupancy level in newly built housing complexes in sector 94, 96, 97 and other adjoining areas will increase.

“The underpass will be of immense benefit to commuters and those living in these sectors along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The authority should make sure it opens on schedule without delay,” said Pratap Singh, a resident of Raipur area, sector 127.