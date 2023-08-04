Home / Cities / Noida News / Woman’s body found with bullet injuries near Hindon river bridge in Ghaziabad

Woman’s body found with bullet injuries near Hindon river bridge in Ghaziabad

ByHT Correspondents
Aug 04, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Unidentified woman's body found under a bridge in Ghaziabad, India, with two bullet injuries. Police working to establish her identity. Investigation ongoing.

A body of an unidentified woman was discovered beneath an overbridge spanning the Hindon river, connecting Ghaziabad to Baghpat district, under Muradnagar police station limits, police said, adding that it is suspected that she was murdered, as two bullet injuries were found on her body.

The body was spotted by the locals and the police were informed.

According to police, no identification documents were recovered from the woman’s possession, however, efforts are underway to ascertain her identity.

Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (Rural), said, “The woman, who seems to be in the age group 22-23, appears to have sustained two bullet injuries—one to her head and another to her chest. We are working to establish her identity, and we have apprised local police stations and neighbouring districts of the situation.”

“It is apparent that the woman was killed at a different location, after which her body was discarded at this remote spot, “ said an officer who is part of the investigation.

The required evidence was collected from the spot by the police team and the body was sent for postmortem, police said.

