Unitech asks homebuyers to clear dues, update contact details or lose allotment

The Unitech Limited on September 15 this year resumed construction on housing projects in sectors 96, 97 and 98 after the Noida authority approved the layout maps of buildings. The company has also appealed to residents to share their latest contact details for smooth communication.

Unitech’s three projects -- Amber, Burgundy and Willows -- in sectors 96, 97 and 98, which is also home to Unitech Golf Course and Country Club, saw construction work resuming at the site after a gap of 15 years, said officials.

Now the realty firm needs funds to continue with the construction without any further hurdles.

“We have appealed to homebuyers to clear any remaining payments against their respective property. Also, we have requested through a public notice that homebuyers share their latest details such as an active e-mail address, mobile number and house address. Many buyers may have changed their old contact details provided at the time of booking the property a decade ago. We need the latest contact details to update them about their projects in future,” said retired IAS officer YS Malik, who is the chairman of the Unitech board.

Following the Supreme Court order, the Centre in 2020 appointed a board under the chairmanship of Malik after removing the promoters.

Realty firm Unitech launched two luxury group housing towers --Amber and Burgundy -- in 2006-07, while the third project, comprising bungalows, called Willows 1 and 2 was launched later with a delivery schedule starting from 2012.

The Unitech’s current management wants to create separate WhatsApp groups for each project with an aim to give latest updates about their respective project.

According to the Unitech management, so far only 9,609 homebuyers out of 16,450 have updated their contact details.

“There are at least 7,000 odd homebuyers, who are yet to give their latest contact details for smooth communication. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult to reach out to homebuyers. Therefore we have once again requested homebuyers to update their latest contact details on our portal “unitechgroup.com” on or before November 30, 2024. The buyers can also reach out to general manager IT at tanmoy.prasad@unitechgroup.com,” said Malik.

If the buyers fail to provide their latest contact details even after that date, then the management will be left with no other option but to cancel the allotment without further notice.

“The management will forfeit the amount paid against a property. The management may also contemplate to initiate due process under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 and the rules made thereunder,” said notice issued in the name of AK Yadav, chief executive officer, Unitech Group of companies.

Sanjeev Sood, president of Amber buyers association, said they have also requested homebuyers to update their latest contact details.

“We are sending messages on our WhatsApp groups to reach as many people as possible so that they provide latest contact details, and also pay their dues,” said Sood.