UP Board results: GB Nagar slips to 32nd rank in Class 12 pass percentage

Noida/Ghaziabad: Nidhi Rani from Mihir Bhoj Balika Inter College in Dadri topped the Class 12 UP Board examinations from Gautam Budh Nagar (GB Nagar) district with 93.80% while in Ghaziabad, Dhruv Chauhan secured first rank in the district with 96.4% from Rose Bell Public School in Vijaynagar. The results for the Class 10 and 12 exams were announced by the UP Board on Saturday. This year, the exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 commenced on February 22 and concluded on March 30, and on Saturday the statewide pass percentage of Class 12 was declared as 82.60 and for Class 10 as 89.55. (Sakib Ali//HT Photo)

The statewide pass percentage of Class 12 is 82.60 while for Class 10 it is 89.55, showed the official data.

According to Dharmveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS), GB Nagar, Neeraj Solanki, from Shivraj Sharma Inter College, Bilaspur, Greater Noida and Vidhi of SRS Inter College, Khera Dharampura, shared the second rank in the district with 93.4% while the third rank was secured by Ankita Singh, from Noida Kanya Inter College in Bhangel, with 93.20%.

Nidhi Rani, who topped in Class 12 from GB Nagar, is from science stream. The 16-year-old is a resident of Dadri. Her father Rajive Kumar is a lecturer at a private university in Greater Noida while the mother is a teacher at a private school.

“I was confident of scoring above 90% but did not imagine that I would be the topper in the district. I have been preparing for engineering entrance exams and hope that I get into my dream college, which is IIT Delhi,” said Rani.

Suman Bhati, principal of Mihir Bhoj Balika Inter College, informed that five students from the school featured in top 10 positions of the district.

“We are extremely proud to have five girl students from our school in the top 10 of the district. We were hoping for more of our students in the top 10,” she said.

However, in terms of Class 12 pass percentage, GB Nagar slipped from last year’s 7th to 32nd position this year in the state, with 85.96 pass percentage.

As per official data, a total of 19,179 students from the district were registered to appear for Class 12 UP board exams. Of the 18,554 students appearing for the exam, 15,764 passed.

“While our statewide rankings may have slipped, GB Nagar’s pass percentage has increased compared to last year. In 2023, the district pass percentage was 82.41% while this year it is 85.96%. This means the district results have improved but not at a state-level. We will work hard and try to improve the results for next year,” said the GB Nagar DIOS.

On the other hand, Ghaziabad slipped from 11th spot in the state last year to 13th spot this year, with a pass percentage of 87.58% in class 12.

As per official data, a total of 23,295 students from the district were registered to appear for Class 12 UP board exams. Of the 22,379 appearing students, 19,600 passed.

According to Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, DIOS (Ghaziabad), Ansh from Saraswati Inter College in Kavi Nagar secured second rank with 95.80% while Vivek Kumar from Dr KN Modi College in Modinagar secured the third position with 95.40%.

Dhruv Chauhan, who topped in Ghaziabad district from Class 12, said that he wants to be a doctor.

“I was expecting 95% in my Class 12 but managed to get 96%, which is a moment of great pride for me. Now my plan is to crack the NEET (medical entrance examination) and become a doctor, as it has always been my father’s wish,” said Chauhan, who is a resident of Shivpuri in Vijaynagar. His father is a teacher at a private school while his mother is a homemaker.

In Class 10 pass percentage, the GB Nagar district climbed up from 7th rank last year to third rank this year, with a pass percentage of 95.11%.

As per official data, a total of 22,828 students from the district were registered to appear for Class 10 UP board exams. Of the 21,554 appearing in the exams, 20,501 passed.

Tanish Bhadana, from SDS Inter college in Dankaur, topped the district in Class 10 with 95.83% score followed by Yogendra from Dalchand Sharma Mithlesh Devi Gyandeep Inter College in Rabupura with 95.17% and Khushi Kumari, from BR Public Inter College, Parthala with 94.83%.

Bhadana, who belongs to Gunpura village in Dankaur, is the son of a farmer. “I have now chosen science as my stream in Class 11 and have changed school as well. My goal in life is to be a civil servant and uplift my family in every possible way,” said the 14-year-old.

In Ghaziabad’s Class 10 results, Timothy Mandal from Maharishi Dayanand Vidyapeeth Inter College in Govindpuram secured the first position in the district with 96.83%, followed by Harsh Pal from the same school with 96.50% and Aditya Sirohi from Dr KN Modi Inter College Modinagar secured third position with 95.67%.

Seema Sethi, principal of Maharishi Dayanand Vidyapeeth Inter College said that five students of Class 10 while four from Class 12 of their school have secured position in top 10 list of the district.

“Students come from humble backgrounds at our school as it is self-financed. Every year we see students from our school passing with merit. This year too, our students have made us proud,” said Sethi.

Meanwhile, in terms of Class 10 pass percentage, Ghaziabad climbed from 11th rank last year to 6th spot this year in the state, with a pass percentage of 94.29%.

“As per official data, a total of 30,017 students from Ghaziabad were registered to appear for Class 10 UP board exams, of which 28,534 appeared and 26,906 passed,” said the Ghaziabad DIOS.

Srivastava added that the district aimed for state-level top position.

“While we had aimed to take Ghaziabad in the top three of the state in Class 10 and Class 12 results, we are still happy with the results as teachers made an effort to improve from last time,” he said.