UP chief secy visits G Noida hospital to check paediatric preparedness

Chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Kumar Tiwari visited the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Friday to inaugurate four oxygen supply plants, which have been donated to the hospital under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“It is because of the sheer cooperation among stakeholders from both public and private sectors that GIMS has managed to ramp up its oxygen capacity in such a short span of time. It will definitely benefit the residents of Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Tiwari while inaugurating the facility.

The official also checked paediatric facilities, such as the paediatric intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, high dependency unit (HDU), and paediatric skill lab, to check the readiness and preparedness of the hospital for a third wave of Covid-19.

“The hospital has 120 combined beds for neonatal and paediatric care, of which 50 are ICU/HDU beds and 50 are isolation beds. Of the 50 isolation beds, 30 are equipped with ventilators and 20 others have oxygen support, like BiPap (bilevel positive airway pressure) and nCPAP (nasal continuous positive airway pressure). The officials were satisfied with the facilities,” said Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS.

During the hospital’s governing body meeting, Tiwari, who is also the president of GIMS society, approved the proposal for biosafety Lab-3, department of transfusion medicine at the hospital, trauma centre, dialysis and diabetes centre and starting of paramedical and nursing courses, embalming unit, skill development, etc

531 fever cases found in door-to-door survey in GB Nagar

After the district health department was put on alert following a rise in viral fever cases in nearby districts, a door-to-door survey was carried out between August 31 and September 2 across Gautam Budh Nagar to find such cases.

Rajesh Sharma, the district malaria officer, said a total of 6,811 people were surveyed during the campaign, of whom 531 were found suffering from fever.

“Of the 531, blood samples of 213 were taken for screening of malaria and dengue, on the basis of their symptoms. While none of the patients tested positive for dengue, one tested positive for malaria,” said Sharma adding that such door-to-door surveys will be carried out in the district so forth.