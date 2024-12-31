UP CM asks industrial bodies to address farmers’ issues

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the chief executive officers of three industrial bodies - Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna expressway industrial development authority - to address farmers’ issues on priority, officials said on Monday. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Bharatiya Kisan Manch and other farmers’ groups staged a protest on Monday under Yamuna Expressway loop at Noida-Greater Noida border for their rights. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The direction came during a meeting convened in Delhi on Sunday evening ahead of farmers’ unions announcing their agitation at the Noida-Greater Noida border. Adityanath, who was in the national capital to invite dignitaries for the upcoming Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj, directed officials of the three bodies to implement the recommendations made by a state level committee in farmers’ favour.

The UP government believes that implementation of recommendations can pacify the agitated farmers who want better compensation and rehabilitation against their agricultural land acquired for planned development, said officials.

“We have already started to implement the suggestions at the ground as our teams have started a survey of the villages so that the issues related with the peripheral road, Abadi land, and others can be resolved amicably. The land department teams are working at the ground to resolve the issues raised by farmers,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

However, not many farmers are convinced with such steps.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Bharatiya Kisan Manch and other farmers’ groups staged a protest on Monday under Yamuna Expressway loop at Noida-Greater Noida border for their rights.

“The three authorities only make false promises to resolve farmers’ issues and they continue to ignore the demands related with rehabilitation and compensation. We hope this time the authority resolves all issues once for all,” said Ashok Chaudhary, a farmer from Dullupura village in Noida and BKU worker.

“We demand that three authorities and the UP government must release details as to what they have done in terms of execution at the ground after December 1, 2024 committee was formed to execute the recommendations,” said Alok Nagar, a farmer leader.

In February 2024, the UP state government formed a three-member committee, comprising Rajneesh Dube, chairman, revenue board; Selva Kumari J, divisional commissioner, Meerut; and Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, to address farmers’ issues.

In August, the committee issued a series of recommendations to expedite the regularisation of rural settlement areas, resolve compensation disputes, and ensure that farmers receive their due plots and additional compensation.

It emphasised the urgent need to complete a satellite imagery survey of rural settlement areas, based on the cut-off date of June 30, 2011, as per their respective Rural Abadi Site Regulations. This survey, which has been delayed, is essential to identify residential areas and regularise them.

However, farmers rue nothing of the recommendations has materialised on the ground to benefit them till date.