UP cyber cops nab three for pan-India 'franchise fraud'
The cyber crime wing of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three men, allegedly involved in duping people online across the country on the pretext of providing franchises of some popular commercial brands.
Investigation into the gang's criminal antecedents revealed that it made fake websites of popular consumer retail chains, dairy products, automobile companies and even central government schemes for farmers to dupe people, Cyber Crime's Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.
“The trio was arrested on Friday following a case lodged in Prayagraj where the complainant had alleged fraud of ₹17 lakh. The complainant was tricked into paying the money in return for the franchise of consumer retail chain Easyday,” Singh told PTI.
“The gang has similarly duped people in the name of big companies like Royal Enfield, Bajaj Finance, Easyday, PM Kusum Yojna etc and are suspected to have conned thousands of people across the country. We are working on more cases linked to this gang and expecting more victims duped by it to approach the police,” the officer said.
The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar alias Ashok Singh, 33, Abhishek Sharma, 27, and Ratnesh Bharti, 29. Vinay worked as the main operator while Abhishek developed the websites for the gang, he said.
On the modus operandi of the criminals, Singh said the police investigation has revealed that this gang is one of several such groups of cyber cheats which are now operating from Bihar's Nalanda and nearby areas.
“They are notorious online criminals who have organised their work very smartly. They operate from Bihar, have got mobile phone sim cards from West Bengal, and got fake websites made in Madhya Pradesh. For transaction of the duped money, they used bank accounts which were not in their names,” he said.
“As per our investigations till now, they have duped people from Tamil Nadu and Kerala in south India to people in Jammu and Kashmir in the north. They have several victims in states like UP, MP, Bihar and Rajasthan. Legal action is being taken against them,” he added.
The Cyber Crime Department, meanwhile, urged people to be cautious during online transactions and social media activities to avoid financial fraud or any other hassles. The police also urged people to approach it on the dedicated helpline number 1930 or 112 to report any cyber-related case.
-
Offline classes to continue, state government’s decision garners mixed response in Ludhiana
The state education department has asked the schools to continue with the offline classes till May 31, citing the demands and suggestions of teachers, students and parents. State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said all the government, government-aided and private schools would remain closed for summer holidays from June 1 to June 30. The minister, however, has asked schools to continue with the same school timings.
-
32 PMC wards see changes in delimitation as SEC announces final structure
The State Election Commission late on Friday published the final ward structure that shows that 32 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits have seen changes after suggestions and objections in the draft structure. The SEC earlier this week once again set the ball rolling for municipal polls by issuing fresh notification after the Supreme Court cleared the way for polls. The SEC announced the ward structure four days before the May 17 deadline.
-
Ludhiana | Four family courts provided counsellor
As many as four family courts exclusively dealing with cases involving matrimonial disputes in Ludhiana have been provided with a counsellor each by the District Legal Services Authority. At the National Lok Adalats on Saturday, as many as 161 cases were settled in family courts. The four counsellors appointed include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh. A compensation of ₹167.06 crore was realised.
-
Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic products from June 1
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that to limit the usage of single-use plastic objects, a public awareness campaign is required. He added, "'The Environment Department under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking all appropriate steps to combat pollution. The department has also launched a Summer Action Plan to combat the city's rising pollution levels. Single-use plastic contributes significantly to pollution in such circumstances."
-
Yogi Adityanath inspects four-lane road work in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected an under-construction four-lane road from Nakha road to Sports College in Gorakhpur on Saturday. He also laid stress on ensuring quality work on a nullah being constructed on Deoria by-pass road. While carrying out the inspection, Yogi Adityanath also met children, enquired about their studies and gave them chocolates. Yogi Adityanath also visited the residence of former president of Bar Association Suresh Shukla to condole his demise.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics